Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge caution about scenic pollution from turbine construction

The Guardians are concerned about the effect the construction will have on the Copper Country scenic views
The Guardians of the Keweenaw group caution against the construction of wind turbines due to...
The Guardians of the Keweenaw group caution against the construction of wind turbines due to potential scenic pollution that could be caused to the area.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - An organization in Stanton and Adams Townships revealed maps depicting scenic damage the construction of wind turbines could cause in the area.

The Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge conducted a sight analysis created by University of Michigan engineers.

The nearly six-hundred-foot turbines of the Scotia Wind Project could be seen in numerous areas across Houghton County, according to the analysis.

The Guardians group is concerned that turbine construction could permanently tarnish the scenic views of the area that tourists come to visit.

“In Stanton and Adams Township, you would be able to see these turbines during the day,” said Guardians of the Keweenaw Ridge Secretary James Mihelcic. “There’s also blinking red lights required by the Federal Aviation Administration that you would see at nighttime. And you can also see from the maps the visual pollution that you could see from Houghton County.”

Circle Power, which is planning to construct the turbines, released visual demonstrations of where the windmills could be seen in the townships in 2021.

To see the maps provided by the Guardians group, click here.

You can see the demonstrations provided by Circle Power by clicking here.

