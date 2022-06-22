Advertisement

Great Lakes Recovery Center hosts 15th annual Run for Recovery

Participants at a past Run for Recovery event.
Participants at a past Run for Recovery event.
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. nonprofit is running for a cause.

Great Lakes Recovery Center is hosting its 15th annual Run for Recovery. The event will be returning in person this year, but there will also be a virtual option. To participate in the virtual event, you can walk, run, hop, skip, or even bike any distance you’d like, anywhere you’d like. The in-person walks/runs will be July 28 at 6 p.m. in Marquette, Sault Ste. Marie, and L’Anse.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards GLRC Recovery Housing to provide structure and support for those living in recovery.

“We know mental health and substance abuse really affect a great number of people,” said Amy Poirier, GLRC community relations and marketing director. “This is a way to give back to the community to very specifically help people who are in need and want services but otherwise wouldn’t be able to get them.”

To register for the Run for Recovery, click here.

