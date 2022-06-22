GINCC Kid’s Carnival draws big crowd Wednesday night

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce held their kid’s carnival Wednesday evening as a kick-off to the summer season. The free event took place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.

It featured games, a dunk tank with a chance to dunk members of the TV6 Morning News and trucks from the Ishpeming Fire Department and UPPCO. The carnival had to be rescheduled due to weather but GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson says the chamber felt it was important to provide a fun event for families.

“Part of our role is the membership, but also community building and this really fulfills our goal of that, just bringing the community together in a fun function that gets the community together in a casual atmosphere and just celebrates the summer,” said Hendrickson.

The carnival also included a chance to win one of two bikes, donated by the Ishpeming Fire Department and J-Goods Plumbing and Heating. The Westwood High School football team helped to set up the carnival. Players also hosted some of the activities and games.

