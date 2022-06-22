Advertisement

GINCC Kid’s Carnival draws big crowd Wednesday night

Crowd at the GINCC Kid's Carnival
Crowd at the GINCC Kid's Carnival(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce held their kid’s carnival Wednesday evening as a kick-off to the summer season. The free event took place in the parking lot of River Rock Lanes in Ishpeming.

It featured games, a dunk tank with a chance to dunk members of the TV6 Morning News and trucks from the Ishpeming Fire Department and UPPCO. The carnival had to be rescheduled due to weather but GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson says the chamber felt it was important to provide a fun event for families.

“Part of our role is the membership, but also community building and this really fulfills our goal of that, just bringing the community together in a fun function that gets the community together in a casual atmosphere and just celebrates the summer,” said Hendrickson.

The carnival also included a chance to win one of two bikes, donated by the Ishpeming Fire Department and J-Goods Plumbing and Heating. The Westwood High School football team helped to set up the carnival. Players also hosted some of the activities and games.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

Latest News

Veteran homelessness, food insecurity and suicide prevention were some of the issues discussed.
Veteran program leaders meet during conference to discuss veteran needs
Something at Hillside Party Store in Munising looks different. Unlike most other parts of the...
Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community
The festival runs from Wednesday, June 22 to Saturday, June 25
The Juhannus Mid-Summer Festival begins - clipped version
High pressure brings pleasant weather in the U.P. before Great Plains system brings wind, rain...
TV6 Weather on Demand - Wednesday, 06/22/2022