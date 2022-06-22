GINCC gears up for Children’s Summer Carnival
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Bob Hendrickson, Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce director says the Annual GINCC Children’s Carnival was postponed from June 15 to June 22 because of thunderstorms.
The event is from 5:30 – 7:30 at the River Rock Lanes & Banquet Center parking lot. The event is geared toward elementary-age kids.
TV6′S Elizabeth Peterson, Alyssa Jawor, and Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Perez will be in the dunk tank at the event!
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.