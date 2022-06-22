Advertisement

Munising gas station owner cuts prices to help community

Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.
Owner Tom Dolaskie says he is taking a loss, but it is worth it to help the community.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Something at Hillside Party Store in Munising looks different.

Unlike most other parts of the U.P., the price for a gallon of gas is well below $5.00 at $4.64.

“Sometimes it’s just better to do the right thing to help the community and weather a storm so to speak and see how we all come out in the end,” Hillside Party Store Owner Tom Dolaskie said.

Hillside Party Store Owner Tom Dolaskie says his price is about 50 cents lower than neighboring counties.

Munising Native Carol Ehle says she supports Hillside Party Store because it has been there for the community.

“They were the first ones to lower their gas prices and they stayed lower, substantially lower than the other gas stations, so I purposely came here,” Ehle said. “Even though a gas station was five cents lower the one time I still came here because they were loyal to the area customers.”

Although he is taking a loss, Dolaskie says it’s worth it.

“Small communities are tight-knit and as a local gas station owner, I felt it was important to keep the prices as low as possible and that’s what we’ve been doing for a few weeks now,” Dolaskie said.

Tourist Diane Christiansen of Grand Rapids says she was pleased with the prices and wants it to inspire others.

“I would hope that other gas station owners would also take a little cut and give back to the community and try to get people feeling better about themselves and the community,” Christiansen said.

Christiansen says this says something about the U.P.

“I just think that they are so kind up here and are just looking to help their communities and I wish they would do that more all over the whole state and the nation,” Christiansen said.

Dolaskie says other gas stations in Munising have now followed his price in order to stay competitive.

