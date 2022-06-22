Firefighters respond to Breitung Township house fire Tuesday night

BREITUNG TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - At 8:46 p.m. CT Tuesday night, Breitung Township firefighters were called to Harding Park Drive for a house fire.

According to the fire chief, all occupants were out of the house before firefighters arrived. Three occupants were transported to the hospital for precautionary smoke inhalation treatment. No other injuries were reported.

A working smoke detector in the home alerted the occupants to the fire. The house suffered heavy fire, water and smoke damage. The cause is undetermined at this time.

Over 20 firefighters from North Breitung, East Kingsford and Quinnesec fire stations responded.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.