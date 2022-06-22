Advertisement

DNR: Kids built military-style bunker in state game area

State officials have determined that a 3-foot-deep military-style bunker surrounded by sand bags in a western Michigan game area was built by kids
Michigan DNR
Michigan DNR
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — State officials have determined that a 3-foot-deep military-style bunker surrounded by sand bags in a western Michigan game area was built by kids.

A Kent County man came across the bunker Friday in the Rogue River State Game Area, WOOD-TV reported.

After news reports, a woman contacted the Kent County sheriff's office and told them it was constructed for fun by her 15-year-old son and his friends, according to Michigan's Department of Natural Resources.

The game area is north of Grand Rapids. About 70 sandbags were stacked around the bunker which was built about 50 yards off a narrow trail, the television station reported.

The DNR told WOOD-TV that cutting down trees, digging large holes and leaving sandbags on state land is illegal. A conservation officer was expected to meet with the boys and have them refill the hole and restore the area.

No charges were expected, the DNR said.

