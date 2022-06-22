COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance applications close June 30

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community Action Alger Marquette is reminding U.P. residents to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance before it’s too late.

Applications for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERA) will be closing applications at 9:00 p.m. at the end of this month.

While following guidelines provided by CERA, Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM) has worked during the pandemic to reduce evictions, help with rent and find better properties for families across the U.P.

As applications soon come to a close, Director Michelle Lajoie emphasizes the need to extend the program.

“They’re still in crisis. This program is still needed,” said LaJoie. “We have higher food costs, lack of child care and the current housing issues is putting a lot of stress on our families, there’s no units to move into.”

CAAM urges any U.P. families struggling financially to visit their website for various plans, remedies and programs that can help.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.