Advertisement

COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance applications close June 30

Houses residing on Rock Street in Marquette
Houses residing on Rock Street in Marquette(WLUC)
By Jack Caron
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community Action Alger Marquette is reminding U.P. residents to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance before it’s too late.

Applications for the COVID Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERA) will be closing applications at 9:00 p.m. at the end of this month.

While following guidelines provided by CERA, Community Action Alger Marquette (CAAM) has worked during the pandemic to reduce evictions, help with rent and find better properties for families across the U.P.

As applications soon come to a close, Director Michelle Lajoie emphasizes the need to extend the program.

“They’re still in crisis. This program is still needed,” said LaJoie. “We have higher food costs, lack of child care and the current housing issues is putting a lot of stress on our families, there’s no units to move into.”

CAAM urges any U.P. families struggling financially to visit their website for various plans, remedies and programs that can help.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

Latest News

The panel unanimously recommended certain flu vaccines for seniors.
Local public health experts answer questions about vaccines for kids under 5
The Juhannus Mid-Summer Festival Begins, starting tonight at an opening ceremony at the Finish...
The Juhannus Mid-Summer Festival begins
Attendees networked during lunch break between presentations
Veteran program leaders meet during conference to discuss veteran needs
One of the pieces of equipment VSI produces.
BOSS Snowplow buys Minnesota-based company VSI