Cool, calm before summer wind brings end of week showers, t’storms

Cool, dry air in Upper Michigan Wednesday night as high pressure builds over the region. Summer heat and humidity return again Thursday night through Saturday as a series of Great Plains systems move through the U.P. and the Great Lakes region -- the systems bring gusty winds, scattered showers and thunderstorms until high pressure settles over Upper Michigan on Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then increasing in the late afternoon with scattered showers and few thunderstorms beginning west early evening then spreading to the Eastern U.P. overnight; warm and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (coolest near Lake Michigan)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool and windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

