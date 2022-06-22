Advertisement

Cool, calm before summer wind brings end of week showers, t’storms

High pressure brings pleasant weather in the U.P. before Great Plains system brings wind, rain and t’storms Thursday night.
High pressure brings pleasant weather in the U.P. before Great Plains system brings wind, rain...
High pressure brings pleasant weather in the U.P. before Great Plains system brings wind, rain and t'storms Thursday night.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Cool, dry air in Upper Michigan Wednesday night as high pressure builds over the region. Summer heat and humidity return again Thursday night through Saturday as a series of Great Plains systems move through the U.P. and the Great Lakes region -- the systems bring gusty winds, scattered showers and thunderstorms until high pressure settles over Upper Michigan on Sunday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then increasing in the late afternoon with scattered showers and few thunderstorms beginning west early evening then spreading to the Eastern U.P. overnight; warm and breezy with southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 70s to Lower 90s (coolest near Lake Michigan)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and humid

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: 70s to Lower 80s

Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool and windy with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
UPDATE: Chocolay Township runaway found by Wisconsin authorities
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial

Latest News

alerts
A brief break from the heat
First day of summer in the U.P. begins hot, humid with potentially severe thunderstorms until...
Hot, humid with t’storm chances until pleasant weather Wednesday
hot
Summer kicks off hot & humid
Heat Advisory
Heat Advisories continue through tonight