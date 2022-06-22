Advertisement

Connecting with Nature with Rise Up Yoga

Taking a step outside the yoga studio
Rise Up Yoga in Bancroft Park.
Rise Up Yoga in Bancroft Park.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesdays stray from the norm for the Rise Up Yoga studio.

Instead of going through motions on mats in the yoga studio, they trade those mats for soft grass in Bancroft Park.

Kellie Boase and Jaylyn Giotto talk about connecting with nature.

Kellie and Jaylyn said it’s important to reconnect with nature.

Kellie Boase and Jaylyn Giotto go through motions to connect with nature.

Anyone interested in joining Rise Up Yoga can visit riseupyoga906.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Not all of their equipment held up
The Big Picture, Part 2

Latest News

Chapel Rock and sunset
The Big Picture - Part 3
Kid's Carnival sign
GINCC gears up for Children’s Summer Carnival
The Big Picture - Part 3
The Big Picture - Part 3
Philip R. Novak
UPDATE: suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation has been found