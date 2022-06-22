Connecting with Nature with Rise Up Yoga

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesdays stray from the norm for the Rise Up Yoga studio.

Instead of going through motions on mats in the yoga studio, they trade those mats for soft grass in Bancroft Park.

Kellie Boase and Jaylyn Giotto talk about connecting with nature.

Kellie and Jaylyn said it’s important to reconnect with nature.

Kellie Boase and Jaylyn Giotto go through motions to connect with nature.

Anyone interested in joining Rise Up Yoga can visit riseupyoga906.com.

