Connecting with Nature with Rise Up Yoga
Taking a step outside the yoga studio
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesdays stray from the norm for the Rise Up Yoga studio.
Instead of going through motions on mats in the yoga studio, they trade those mats for soft grass in Bancroft Park.
Kellie and Jaylyn said it’s important to reconnect with nature.
Anyone interested in joining Rise Up Yoga can visit riseupyoga906.com.
