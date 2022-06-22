Advertisement

Chocolay Township Police seek 14-year-old runaway

Dalia Taylor was last seen Tuesday night at her grandmother's home in Chocolay Township.
Dalia Taylor was last seen Tuesday night at her grandmother's home in Chocolay Township.(Chocolay Township Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Chocolay Township, Mich. (WLUC) - Chocolay Township Police is asking for help finding a 14-year-old runaway.

Dalia Marie Taylor was last seen at 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night at her grandmother’s home in Chocolay Township.

She is a white female, 5′5″ tall, 120 lbs., with long dark hair, and blue eyes. Taylor took her grandmother’s vehicle, a black 2017 Jaguar SUV. The vehicle has a cargo rack on top and a bike rack on the rear. She is believed to be heading to the Wisconsin area.

If you have seen or have any information on Taylor or the vehicle, contact the Chocolay Township Police Department at (906) 249-4040, or Central dispatch at (906) 475-9912.

