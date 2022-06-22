Children’s Museum paints Downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s downtown sidewalks have some new flare thanks to an annual U.P. Children’s Museum event.

The U.P. Children’s Museum hosted the 9th annual Paint the Downtown chalk art festival Wednesday. Artists of all ages were provided chalk paint to decorate the sidewalk.

Participants were encouraged to incorporate water into their art as Marquette celebrates water during Art Week.

“We love being part of art week,” said Nheena Weyer Ittner, Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum director. “It just brings a whole new level to it. And any time the Children’s Museum can sponsor activities that are fun for the whole family to participate in, we will do that as much as possible.”

Artists even won prizes, such as gift cards to Jilbert’s and Donkers.

