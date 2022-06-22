A brief break from the heat

An upper level trough in the jetstream has shifted the unseasonably hot and humid air mass south of the U.P. in the wake of a cold front. Plan on a seasonal and less humid day. Breezy northwest winds will continue during the morning resulting in a beach hazard for Alger county. Then, warmer air moves tomorrow through the end of the week. Our next front is expected on Saturday. A batch of showers will move across the eastern U.P. Friday morning. More widespread showers and thundershowers is expected on Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy in the morning near Lake Superior

>Highs: 70s inland, 60s east

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: 80s west, 70s east

Friday: Morning thundershowers in the Keweenaw and east

>Highs: 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant

>Highs: Mid 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with late day showers and storms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

