Advertisement

The Big Picture - Part 3

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi, Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala mark the halfway point to Munising Falls
The group has gone through challenges - but their biggest is yet to come
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - In parts one and two, you watch TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi, Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala struggle to adjust to the trail of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The weather, they physical nature of the hike - it was all proving to make for a difficult journey.

In part 3, we watch the group push to keep going, and we learn why one of the women decided to go home and why the group split up.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip R. Novak
Victim identified, suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
A majority of pets surrender are dogs. Many people adopted them during the start of the...
UP shelters deal with increase in owner surrenders
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Not all of their equipment held up
The Big Picture, Part 2

Latest News

The Big Picture - Part 3
The Big Picture - Part 3
Philip R. Novak
UPDATE: suspect named in Eau Claire County homicide investigation has been found
City of Marquette Commission
Marquette City Commission votes to raise millage rate
Jonathan Robertson in Marquette County Circuit Court
Jury reaches mixed verdict in Jonathan Robertson trial