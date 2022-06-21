Women construction workers make a difference

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This is the 5th year of the Habitat for Humanity Women’s Build. The build is all about promoting women and gender equality in construction, a notoriously male-dominated industry. Deanna Johnson, Marquette County Habitat for Humanity executive director, understands this.

“It’s really tough in a male-dominated industry to be taken seriously,” Johnson says. “For people to understand that you are capable, and you know how to do some of the somethings that men can do. I feel it does and has gotten better with time and it will continue to do that as more women get into traditionally male fields and we will continue to encourage people to do that.”

Johnson says this project is going to help house a strong single mom and her two boys, and it’s only fitting for other strong women to help her into this new chapter of her life. Angie Flynn will be receiving the 108th Habitat home when it’s completed and has been working with the volunteers on getting her new home ready.

“We are so excited and grateful for this opportunity for this house, and it means so much more that we get to put our work and time into. So, it means that much more, the boys are so excited, we’re so excited to build memories in this new home,” Flynn said.

Affordable housing has been a long-time issue throughout the country and even more so in recent years here in Marquette. This is something Flynn has been struggling with. That’s why she reached out to Habitat.

“I know that they build affordable homes, and in today’s market especially in Marquette rent keeps getting increased it’s really hard so that extra money you’re paying for rent is taking away for other things we need money for. So having an affordable house through habitat means so much right now,” Flynn explained.

Alongside the other volunteers, we learned how to saw, cut, and nail in the vinyl siding. After about 5 hours we got an empowering speech from a special guest from The Women’s Center who loves seeing more women in construction.

“I don’t think we see a lot of women in construction, but I think we are seeing more. I think that they make great contractors I think they have good skills as carpenters. I think it’s just good to get more people involved. we really need more labor in our workforce and it’s ideal for that. I also think that they have a better idea of what homes need too. in terms of storage kitchen spaces and things like that,” Beth Cassidy, Women’s Center executive director explained.

