Whitmer urges president, congress to pause federal gas tax

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to President Biden urging him to work with Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax, Tuesday.

She says getting this done would offer families facing high gas prices real relief right now. She also listed proposals she has put forward at the state level and encouraged other states to follow suit.

The full text of the letter is below:

Dear President Biden:

Americans are feeling the pain at the pump. This month, gas reached $5 a gallon nationwide. For working families in Michigan from Macomb to Marquette who are facing rising prices on everyday expenses, this is unsustainable. While the causes are varied, from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to ongoing supply chain challenges, the pain being felt by people is tangible. We have all seen it, heard it, or felt it ourselves. I am grateful to you for releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, but we must do more to help families.

I write to you today to urge you to work with Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax. In March, I led a group of governors to support of this proposal.

Getting this done would save families money right now. As Americans bear the brunt of inflation and face rising prices on everything from groceries, childcare, rent, and other critical expenses, the federal government has the ability to reduce the price of fuel and put more money in their pockets. Getting this done will offer real, immediate relief without compromising the federal government’s ability to make infrastructure investments.

Here in Michigan, you have a willing partner in providing relief to families and putting more money in people’s pockets. In March, I called for a temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gas, and last month, I proposed MI Tax Rebate Right Now, a plan to send $500 to Michigan’s working families right away. We can take this step because of our effective fiscal management and hardworking people and small businesses, who helped our state bring in billions in additional revenue. MI Tax Rebate Right Now proposes sending some of that revenue back to Michiganders because they need it now more than ever.

I will work across the aisle with the Michigan Legislature to get this done and use every tool at my disposal to ensure working families can pay the bills and put food on the table.

The American people are counting on all of us to provide real relief right now so they can pay the bills and put food on the table. Let us draw on the grit and determination our working families show every day. I urge you to work with Congress to temporarily pause the federal gas tax, and I pledge to continue finding creative ways to put money back in people’s pockets.

Sincerely,

Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of Michigan

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.