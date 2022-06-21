Summer kicks off hot & humid

A strong upper level ridge in the jetstream is parked over the Great Lakes. This leads to another hot and humid day! A cold front will move through this evening and will sparked up thunderstorms this afternoon in the central and eastern counties. They could be strong to severe, but will be short lived. Behind this front less humid and cooler air moves in tomorrow.

Today: Hot and humid with thundershowers in the central and east

>Highs: 90s inland, 70s to 80s along the shorelines.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late day showers and storms

>Highs: Mainly 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

