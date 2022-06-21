Advertisement

Summer kicks off hot & humid

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A strong upper level ridge in the jetstream is parked over the Great Lakes. This leads to another hot and humid day! A cold front will move through this evening and will sparked up thunderstorms this afternoon in the central and eastern counties. They could be strong to severe, but will be short lived. Behind this front less humid and cooler air moves in tomorrow.

Weather Alerts>

https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Hot and humid with thundershowers in the central and east

>Highs: 90s inland, 70s to 80s along the shorelines.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 70s inland, 60s along the shorelines

Thursday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late day showers and storms

>Highs: Mainly 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Lt. Mark Giannunzio tells drivers to slow down when driving through construction.
Driving Through Construction with Michigan State Police
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday
Backpacking 42.2 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 1

Latest News

Heat Advisory
Heat Advisories continue through tonight
Heat Indexes for the day
Scorching temps to start off work week
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday
Humid weather moves next week
Hot and humid weather to start upcoming week