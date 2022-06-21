Scouts BSA holds leadership training at Camp Hiawatha

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, troop leaders from the Scouts BSA branch of Boy Scouts of America are participating in a training at Camp Hiawatha.

Tuesday marked day three of the organization’s traditional National Youth Leadership Training. Senior Patrol Leader Alec Tuttle said one of the key skills the leaders are learning is communication.

“We’re trying to teach them all they need to know about presenting, leading troops, leading events, [and] everything they need to do to bring back home and implement it in their home troops,” said Tuttle.

At least 55 boys and girls aged 13-18 from across the Upper Peninsula and Wisconsin are attending the six-day camp. Activities include problem-solving, realistic first aid, outpost camporee, and team development training.

One first-time participant was Aaron Sohm from West Bend, Wis., who said he learned multiple strategies.

“We were doing one of the activities where we’re making a tower with pipe cleaners and whoever had the best,” Sohm said. “We had five minutes, and then halfway through, we only got to use one hand.”

Before this week, Sohm had never seen any of the other participating leaders. Now, he said he plans on staying in touch with a good number of them.

“When we first got here, we played a couple of get-to-know-you games, like Zip Zap Zop! It was just a lot of fun getting to know them, and it’s a lot of fun hanging out with them,” said Sohm.

Tuttle, who participated in the training years ago, has been thrilled to see others grow through the program.

“I’ve seen them all turn into fantastic leaders and people that I’m happy to have lead this course with me. [They’re] some of the best leaders I know,” Tuttle said.

Scouts BSA is also having an NYLT Pack N’ Paddle camp in August for those who did not attend this event and are looking for a high adventure aspect. To register, visit baylakescouncilbsa.org.

