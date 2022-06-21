The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022
This week, Don Ryan is joined by author and historian Russell Magnaghi.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Father’s Day Don Ryan sat down with author and historian Russell Magnaghi to explore the rich past of Upper Michigan.
Magnaghi, a former professor at Northern Michigan University, recently published another book about the history of food and restaurants in the area. He’s been interested in the topic of local foods since the fall of 1969.
Find out more about the new book, “Classic Food and Restaurants in the Upper Peninsula” in the videos below.
The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6.
Part 2:
Part 3:
Part 4:
