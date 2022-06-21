The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Father’s Day Don Ryan sat down with author and historian Russell Magnaghi to explore the rich past of Upper Michigan.

Magnaghi, a former professor at Northern Michigan University, recently published another book about the history of food and restaurants in the area. He’s been interested in the topic of local foods since the fall of 1969.

Find out more about the new book, “Classic Food and Restaurants in the Upper Peninsula” in the videos below.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.

Part 3:

Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

