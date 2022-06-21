Advertisement

The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022

This week, Don Ryan is joined by author and historian Russell Magnaghi.
Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.
By Don Ryan
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This Father’s Day Don Ryan sat down with author and historian Russell Magnaghi to explore the rich past of Upper Michigan.

Magnaghi, a former professor at Northern Michigan University, recently published another book about the history of food and restaurants in the area. He’s been interested in the topic of local foods since the fall of 1969.

Find out more about the new book, “Classic Food and Restaurants in the Upper Peninsula” in the videos below.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.

Part 3:

Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.

Part 4:

Don Ryan shares his closing thoughts.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discovers what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
Lt. Mark Giannunzio tells drivers to slow down when driving through construction.
Driving Through Construction with Michigan State Police
Backpacking 42.2 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 1

Latest News

Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.
The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022 - Part 4
Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.
The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022 - Part 3
Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.
The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022 - Part 2
Russell Magnaghi shares the desk with Don Ryan.
The Ryan Report - June 19, 2022