NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King reopens with new menu options

Temaki & Smoothie King
Temaki & Smoothie King(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Because of COVID-related staffing shortages, NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King has been closed since August 2021.

The restaurant recently re-opened on May 23. It now includes some new changes such as a hand-painted mural, updated menu items including vegan and vegetarian options and curbside pickup.

NMU Dining Services said they are looking forward to serving all the local favorites this summer.

“We’re just excited to be back open, serving the campus and Marquette community. It’s been a favorite for more than a decade here so we’re excited to offer some great new features,” NMU Dining Services Director Paul Schoonveld said.

You can also order online or through the GET mobile app for Temaki and Tea.

