Marquette’s Swick Home Services sees high demand for AC Units

Swick Home Services
Swick Home Services(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There are many ways to stay cool this summer but how do you know what option is best for your home and budget?

Swick Home Services says with rising temperatures, its staff is seeing an increase in demand for AC units. Their advice is to act sooner, rather than later. Wait times for units are weeks and upwards of a month.

And, there are some tips and tricks to save on your electric bill.

“The best way to be energy efficient is maintaining your equipment so it’s running as efficiently as possible and also turning up that temperature a couple of degrees to where you don’t need it as cool to save some energy,” Swick Services Manager Jon Kataja said.

Swick also said while installing a system, you should ensure you have the right size of equipment for application. The wrong size can cause comfort and efficiency issues.

