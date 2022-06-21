Advertisement

Marquette Symphony’s ‘Summer Strings’ to play at Art Week

The band practiced with a purpose at Brookridge Heights first in Marquette.
Summer Strings will play music for you for free on Friday at Lower Harbor.
Summer Strings will play music for you for free on Friday at Lower Harbor.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Strings band practiced Monday evening at Brookridge Heights.

This Finnish-themed performance is just one planned by the Summer Strings for Marquette’s Art Week.

On Friday – the String Band will play at the grand finale of the week-long festival at Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Summer Strings Co-Coordinator Janis Peterson says if you’re interested it may be a good time. She says it’s free music, and that it makes a good excuse to boogie on down to Lower Harbor.

“[It’s a] really, really fun night,” said Peterson. “The city arts and culture people have got some fire pits. So, they’re going to try and re-create what a mid-summer festival would be like if you were in Finland.”

Again, the Finnish-style performance by the Summer Strings band is free and takes place at Mattson Lower Harbor Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Event organizers advise attendees to bring their own seating.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
UPDATE: 2 people identified in Marquette Menards incident
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday

Latest News

TV6's Jesse Wiederhold talks about Monday's trending topics.
TV6 First Look at the Web (06/20/2022)
Seven-year-old Tamzyn Lautzenheiser enjoying a day at Lake Antoine
Hot temperatures drive Dickinson County residents to Lake Antoine
Gerard Valesano stands with his award plaque
Gerard Valesano named Crystal Falls ‘Citizen of the Year’
Portion of Old Farm Road in Ishpeming that was repaired after a May rainstorm washed out part...
Storm damaged road repairs prove costly for Marquette County cities