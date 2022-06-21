Marquette Symphony’s ‘Summer Strings’ to play at Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Strings band practiced Monday evening at Brookridge Heights.

This Finnish-themed performance is just one planned by the Summer Strings for Marquette’s Art Week.

On Friday – the String Band will play at the grand finale of the week-long festival at Marquette’s Lower Harbor.

Summer Strings Co-Coordinator Janis Peterson says if you’re interested it may be a good time. She says it’s free music, and that it makes a good excuse to boogie on down to Lower Harbor.

“[It’s a] really, really fun night,” said Peterson. “The city arts and culture people have got some fire pits. So, they’re going to try and re-create what a mid-summer festival would be like if you were in Finland.”

Again, the Finnish-style performance by the Summer Strings band is free and takes place at Mattson Lower Harbor Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Event organizers advise attendees to bring their own seating.

