Marquette seniors dance on the beach

Marquette seniors learn to dance by the beach(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette seniors danced by the water Tuesday.

The Marquette Senior Dance Program hosted its class at South Beach Park. The change in venue comes as Marquette celebrates water during Art Week. On Tuesday, participants learned a dance to the song “Celebration.”

The class gives Marquette seniors an opportunity to sharpen their minds and bodies.

“It’s physical well-being, it’s a stress reliever, and it gives us a chance to socialize, which I think after the last couple of years we could all use right now,” said Maureen McFadden, City of Marquette senior services manager.

The Marquette Senior Dance Program meets in the Peter White Public Library every Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

