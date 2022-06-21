Marquette City Commission set to hold special meeting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tuesday, June 21st the Marquette City Commission will be holding a special meeting. According to the agenda, there will be a vote to potentially raise the city’s operating millage a total of 2.6 mils.

The vote comes as the city continues to see an increase in debt; currently the city has been using money from the “fund balance” which is similar to a savings account. If no action is taken to resolve the issue, and the trend continues with no cuts made, the city would run out of its reserve by the year 2024 according to Marquette City Manager Karen Kovacs.

Tuesday nights meeting will be held in commission chambers, and it begins at 5:15 p.m.

