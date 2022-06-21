Keweenaw CAPE organization offers summer youth program for all ages

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - A summer youth program is preparing to provide artistic entertainment for children and adults alike

The Keweenaw Community Alliance for Progressive Education (CAPE) has begun its summer program. The organization is a non-profit, working toward providing educational services in the Keweenaw.

This is the first year of CAPE’s summer program, and it’s offering a wide range of activities.

“This summer, we’re offering all kinds of great summer programming for young people of all ages, anything from vision boarding to bike maintenance,” said Keweenaw CAPE Executive Director Susan Nielson.

Each day offers different activities, including Fix-It-Fridays, which even include how to repair small motors and electronics. And art classes will be accepting participants of all ages.

“The idea behind the maker-space here is to get people from young and old, senior citizens to children and get them in here and create things,” said Art Instructor and Project Manager Anna Sanchez.

Parents can also come and relax while their children are busy with activities.

“This entire sitting area is actually for adults and/or children that they have that are too small to work in the area, and where they can play games, read a book, or chill,” said 6th Grader Kalila Denotto.

CAPE is also operating a flag football program, which interested parties can still join.

“We’ve got about 30 kids right now of all ages, 5 to 15, coming out to learn about flag football,” continued Nielson. “And then our first season starts after the 4th of July holiday. "

The summer program is located on the 4th floor in the back of Finlandia Hall in Hancock, from noon to 5 p.m. every Monday through Friday until August.

For information and to sign up, click here.

