Izzo, Mariucci to grill at Marquette Beacon House Thursday

Beacon House
Beacon House(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tom Izzo and Steve Mariucci will be in Marquette this week for a special cook-off event.

Beacon House is hosting a Grill and Chill Competition Thursday. Mariucci and Izzo will face off against Marquette celebrity chefs from Elizabeth’s Chop House and the New York Deli in a grilling competition. Guests will vote for the winner. Steak, chicken, pork, and veggies are on the menu for the evening.

With only 200 tickets available, the event will be cozy and intimate.

“You’re going to walk in and there’s going to be food everywhere,” said Mary Tavernini Dowling, Beacon House CEO. “You’re going to grab a cold beer or a nice glass of wine, cruise over and say ‘hey Izzo, what’s going on?’ and ask him questions about the team this year.”

All proceeds from the event will go back to the Beacon House for day-to-day operations. Tickets are still available, but limited.

