Hot temperatures drive Dickinson County residents to Lake Antoine

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan residents are adapting to one of the hottest days so far this year.

“Since it is really hot, we are spending the day cooling off in the lake while playing volleyball on the courts,” said Carly Trevillian, Kingsford resident.

When the sun comes out in full force, so do many Yoopers. However, venturing out in hot weather means being prepared.

“I brought 20 SPF and 30 SPF for sunscreen. I also brought a tall aluminum water bottle filled with ice water and I brought $20 to use at the concession stand,” said Stella Mindok, Kingsford resident.

Mindok and her friends are on summer break from school and using Monday’s weather to enjoy some seasonal fun at Lake Antoine.

If you are thinking about using these sunny days to venture out, health experts at the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) want to make sure you’re keeping your health on the top of mind.

“You need to have eight ounces every 15 to 20 minutes of water,” said Angela Applekamp, DIDHD community health services director. “You need to take a break to get that. It is 32 ounces in an hour, but if you can drink smaller amounts more frequently, it will hydrate you better.”

Applekamp says you should avoid drinking alcohol and energy drinks because they dehydrate you. If you are at an outdoor recreation site, know the signs of heat exhaustion.

“If you start to get a strong headache, that is an early sign,” Applekamp explained. “A throbbing symptom is a little bit further along. Nauseousness, dizziness, and confusion [are symptoms too.]”

Applekamp says taking your kids swimming is a good way to keep them cool outside the house.

“I like going swimming, playing with my friends outside,” said William Lautzenheiser, an eight-year-old lake patron.

His younger sister agrees.

“It is very hot, and my mom, grandma and grandpa brought me today,” said Tamzyn Lautzenheiser, a seven-year-old lake patron.

Iron Mountain will experience temperatures in the 90s on Tuesday as well. If you decide to enjoy the warm weather, make sure you come prepared. Lake Antoine staff say they expect a higher volume of traffic during this week because of hot temperatures.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.