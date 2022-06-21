Advertisement

Hot, humid with t’storm chances until pleasant weather Wednesday

First day of summer in the U.P. begins hot, humid with potentially severe thunderstorms until clearing out to mild weather Wednesday.
First day of summer in the U.P. begins hot, humid with potentially severe thunderstorms until clearing out to mild weather Wednesday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Keep safe from the summer heat with National Weather Service’s safety tips HERE.

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Hot, humid conditions kick off the summer solstice in Upper Michigan Tuesday, as the jet stream continues to bring in a southerly warm and moist airmass to the the region. Along this jet stream is a frontal system approaching Upper Michigan from the Prairie Provinces. The system combined with the heat and humidity can produce scattered showers and thunderstorms -- a few which may become severe in the form of large hail, damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpour. With system passage over the U.P. overnight, cooler and drier air moves in through a soothing northwesterly wind. It’s a mild reprieve from the summer heat Wednesday before it returns again Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy with northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 80s (coolest near Lake Superior, warmest south)

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms; warm and then cooling rapidly in the evening

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Chance showers early then partly cloudy; cool

>Highs: 60s to Lower 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

