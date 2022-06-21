Gus Macker Basketball Tourney dribbles to Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A basketball tournament is coming to Ishpeming this weekend.

115 teams will face off in the Gus Macker 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Festivities begin Friday night with the Battle of the Badges. First responders will compete against each other for bragging rights. The Ishpeming Fire Department is currently the reigning champion. Official tournament games will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Besides basketball, there will be food vendors, pony rides, and even a dunk tank.

“We’ll have basketball and lots of food vendors,” said Jennifer Hendrickson, Gus Macker local organizer. “We’re offering temporary tattoos, pony rides, and there’s a dunk tank. Just a lot of fun activities for the whole family to enjoy.”

Hematite Avenue will be closed from Third to Main streets from Friday night until late Sunday.

