Gerard Valesano named Crystal Falls ‘Citizen of the Year’

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Crystal Falls Business Association (CFBA) awarded its “Citizen of the Year” honor. Gerard Valesano has worked in the City of Crystal Falls for 42 years. He currently serves as city manager.

The Crystal Falls Business Association and council members voted on the award unanimously. A native of the area, Valesano was surprised by friends and family and given a special plaque.

“There are a lot of good people in this community. This community means a lot to so many,” Valesano explained. “When I was hired into this position, I love this town. I want to do the best I can for the people here and to make it something special to be a part of.”

Valesano says he is most proud of seeing new businesses arrive or old ones stay around the downtown. He hopes to continue to have jobs and activities available for people in the future.

