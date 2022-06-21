Advertisement

Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival Finishes off Art Week

Finishing off a week of art.
Coordinator Marlene Wood describes the weekend's festivities.
Coordinator Marlene Wood describes the weekend's festivities.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - June 20 marked the beginning of Art Week.

The week will be filled with art-filled events and finish with a plein air painting festival on June 24.

Marlene Wood goes over the details of the festival.

Coordinator Marlene Wood said she would love to see artists along the shoreline, to go along with this years theme of water.

Marlene Wood goes over her painting and an example of what will be found at the festival.

The Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival will start on June 24 and continue of June 25.

For more information regarding the event, visit mqtcompass.com.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Lt. Mark Giannunzio tells drivers to slow down when driving through construction.
Driving Through Construction with Michigan State Police
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discover what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
Backpacking 42.2 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 1

Latest News

A Baby's Ear
What to watch for to find Early Hearing Detection in babies
The Marquette City Commission
Marquette City Commission set to hold special meeting
Escanaba City Council holds special meeting
Escanaba Public Safety discover what happened to missing city money amidst investigation
Ishpeming and Negaunee Township will not be receiving state dollars to fund streets damaged by...
Storm damaged road repairs prove costly for Marquette County cities