Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival Finishes off Art Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - June 20 marked the beginning of Art Week.

The week will be filled with art-filled events and finish with a plein air painting festival on June 24.

Marlene Wood goes over the details of the festival.

Coordinator Marlene Wood said she would love to see artists along the shoreline, to go along with this years theme of water.

Marlene Wood goes over her painting and an example of what will be found at the festival.

The Fresh Coast Plein Air Painting Festival will start on June 24 and continue of June 25.

For more information regarding the event, visit mqtcompass.com.

