Escanaba Public Safety discover what happened to missing city money amidst investigation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Escanaba has answers to where a large sum of money went missing a year and a half ago.

In January 2021, Escanaba Public Safety began investigating the disappearance of $28,949 from the City of Escanaba.

The month before, public safety investigators say the city received an email appearing to be from Proxima Management, the development company the city had formerly hired to redevelop the old jail site.

After the city wired the requested money, they found that Proxima’s email had been hacked with an IP address from Cape Town in South Africa.

Escanaba Public Safety and the FBI found the sender was actually an elderly woman in California, who has been involved in similar scams before.

No city officials have been found at fault and the case has been closed in Delta County because of the woman’s location and the logistics of getting the suspects back to Delta County for possible prosecution.

As the victim of this scam, Escanaba Public Safety officers say the city has taken measures to prevent this from happening again.

