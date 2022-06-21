Advertisement

Buddha Bean Coffee Co. opens in Crystal Falls

Customers wait in line at the new drive-thru coffee shop in Crystal Falls(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Buddha Bean Coffee Co. is now open in Crystal Falls. Owner Kimberly Spigarelli has worked on renovations since early April.

Now, it is complete and open to the community. Spigarelli says the coffee shop is the only store in Crystal Falls that features a drive-thru window. The Iron County Economic Chamber Alliance awarded Spigarelli $2,500 as part of its Fast-Track grant program.

“Our coffee comes from Escanaba, our dairy comes from Daggett, our bakery comes from Iron Mountain,” Spigarelli explained. “I really love that we are able to support other local businesses that are close to our community. We’ve received a lot of support, so I think it is important for us to support each other.”

The store’s hours are Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. CT.

