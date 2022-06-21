Advertisement

The Big Picture, Part 2

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and crew push through challenges and their first big issue
After a cold first day, the group was hoping for a warm second day, what they got instead was their first big problem
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - In part one of our week long series, The Big Picture, we detailed the plan: TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Kristin Ojaniemi, Cindy Baker and Teal Rintala planned to hike 42.4 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

They were determined to see first hand the impacts of tourism growth to the area.

One day in, they realized they had taken on a tough project. The trail, the weather and the way their bodies were responding - they were already tired.

This story picks up on part two, as they wake up, hoping for the sun and the promise of a better day.

