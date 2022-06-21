Advertisement

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.
The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three men died after their small boat overturned on a North Texas lake during a strong storm over the weekend.

The Collin County sheriff’s office says the boat overturned in Lake Lavon on Saturday night. Authorities say there were four men aboard the boat and one was able to hold on to a tree and call for help.

Texas Game Wardens rescued the man holding on to the tree and learned that the other three boaters had disappeared, leading to a search by water and air of the lake about 40 miles northeast of Dallas.

Authorities say one man’s body was recovered early Sunday, another was recovered Sunday evening and the third was found Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
Lt. Mark Giannunzio tells drivers to slow down when driving through construction.
Driving Through Construction with Michigan State Police
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday
Backpacking 42.2 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 1

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony...
1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed
FILE PHOTO - The City of Mason Police Department released the report on Monday, which says an...
Dog left inside 115+ degree car while owner visits amusement park, police say
President Joe Biden is considering a gas tax holiday, amid the U.S. going through an inflation...
Biden considers gas tax holiday amid inflation crisis
A man prays at a makeshift memorial in front of the Robb Elementary sign in Uvalde. (Source:...
Report: Police in Uvalde had rifles earlier than known