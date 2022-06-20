Scorching temps to start off work week

Monday is going to be the hottest day of the week with counties out west under a heat advisory. Isolated thunderstorms are possible but mostly out in our eastern counties but will be mostly calmer for the rest of the U.P. Heat indexes could possibly reach 100° or more at some point during the day so be sure to limit your times outside especially out west. Temperatures will slowly relax as we get closer to Wednesday and Thursday but will remain above average for this time of year.

Be sure to stay updated with the latest NWS alerts here.

Monday: Mostly sunny, isolated thundershowers out east, hot and humid

>Highs: Low to High 90s out west and central, High 70s in the Keweenaw and out east. Heat Indexes could exceed 95° in the west

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated chances of rain

>Highs: Low to High 80s, Heat Indexes could exceed 90° in central and west

Wednesday: Mostly sunny conditions; humid air receding

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny conditions; return of above average temps

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; chances of scattered rain and thundershowers

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly sunny

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly sunny

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.