Negaunee man injured in car crash
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 49-year-old Negaunee man is in the hospital after a one-car crash.
According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Sunday around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Tapiola Road and Askel Road.
The driver was the only person in the car. According to a press release, he lost control and crashed along the eastbound lane of Tapiola Road.
The man was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and then UPHS-Marquette. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.