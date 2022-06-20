Negaunee man injured in car crash

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 49-year-old Negaunee man is in the hospital after a one-car crash.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Sunday around 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Tapiola Road and Askel Road.

The driver was the only person in the car. According to a press release, he lost control and crashed along the eastbound lane of Tapiola Road.

The man was transported to Baraga County Memorial Hospital and then UPHS-Marquette. Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.