Keweenaw Sheriff's Office rescues man from sunken canoe

EAGLE HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - A man was rescued Sunday by the Keweenaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) after being unable to return his canoe to shore.

The KCSO was called around 2:40 p.m. to an incident in Eagle Harbor where a man looked like he was having a hard time canoeing to shore. A few moments later, it was reported the canoe had sunk and the subject was in distress.

Eagle Harbor Fire and local first responders arrived first on the scene. Civilians aided with two private boats that began to search for the bell buoy.

Though, storm conditions forced the search to return to the dock.

Then, the KCSO used jet skis to continue the search. A civilian helped out by spotting in the Eagle Harbor Light House and a deputy on the jetski located and retrieved the subject.

Keweenaw County Sheriff Curt Pennala says the man was in the water for about 45 minutes.

The man was transported back to the Eagle Harbor Marina where first responders provided medical attention until Mercy EMS arrived.

The subject was transported to Aspirus Keweenaw where he is being treated for severe hypothermia and water intake.

Pennala says that with the quick thinking and fast actions of his deputy that a life was saved Sunday.

