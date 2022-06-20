Advertisement

Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A Heat Advisory has been issued for Baraga, Gogebic, Houghton and Ontonagon counties from 2 PM ET/1 PM CT until 8 PM ET/7 PM CT Monday. These counties have the highest chance of seeing heat index values over 100 degrees. It’s also possible that portions of Dickinson, Iron and Marquette counties see these dangerous values as well. These conditions will continue Tuesday. The National Weather Service reminds us to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated thunderstorm possible.

>Highs: 90s in the interior and near the Lake Superior shorelines in western Alger, Baraga and Marquette counties. Heat index values up to 105 degrees. 70s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

>Highs: 90s in the interior and near the Lake Superior shorelines in western Alger, Baraga and Marquette counties. Heat index values up to 105 degrees. 70s in the Keweenaw Peninsula and near the Lake Michigan shoreline.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated shower early in the western and central U.P.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: 80

Friday and Saturday: Mostly sunny, with scattered rain showers.

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with scattered rain showers.

>Highs: 70s

