Heat Advisories continue through tonight

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through tonight for Baraga, Dickinson, Florence, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Menominee and Ontonagon counties. High reached into the 90s for many locations Monday afternoon, with heat index values over 100 degrees. Many areas will not see lows drop below 70 degrees Monday night, with heat indices remaining in the 80s, making for very uncomfortable sleeping weather.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and humid, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy in the west, with wind gusts to 20 mph.

>Highs: 90s in the interior, widespread 80s. Heat index values could reach or exceed 100 degrees in the interior.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible.

>Highs: 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy, with a chance of rain showers.

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

>Highs: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy, with an isolated rain shower early.

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny, with isolated rain showers.

>Highs: 70

