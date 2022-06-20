Advertisement

Facebook: Greitens’ ‘RINO hunting’ video violates standards

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau...
Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.(Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by a U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri for violating “policies prohibiting violence and incitement,” because the ad showed the Republican brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he was hunting RINOs, or Republicans in Name Only.

In the video, candidate Eric Greitens identifies himself as a Navy SEAL and says he’s going RINO hunting. “The RINO feeds on corruption and is marked by the stripes of cowardice,” he whispers outside a building before a tactical unit breaks through a door and throws what appear to be flash-bang grenades inside.

Greitens, a former Missouri governor who resigned in disgrace in 2018, enters through the smoke and says, “Join the MAGA crew. Get a RINO hunting permit. There’s no bagging limit, no tagging limit and it doesn’t expire until we save our country.”

The video comes at a time of renewed focus on gun violence and violence in politics following fatal mass shootings and threats to government officials. Two weeks ago, a man carrying a gun, a knife and zip ties was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.

Facebook wasn’t the only social media company that took action. Twitter said Greitens’ post violated its rules about abusive behavior but said it was leaving it up because it was in the “public’s interest” for the tweet to be viewable. The company’s move prevented the post from being shared any further.

Greitens’ campaign did not address the action taken by the two social media companies.

“If anyone doesn’t get the metaphor, they are either lying or dumb,” campaign manager Dylan Johnson said in a brief emailed statement.

The ad comes at a time when Greitens is trying to move past graphic allegations of domestic abuse, which were made in a sworn affidavit filed by his ex-wife in the former couple’s child custody dispute.

Greitens stepped aside as Missouri’s governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. Sheena Greitens has alleged that, at that time, Eric Greitens was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, court documents state.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
UPDATE: 2 people identified in Marquette Menards incident
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday

Latest News

Housing in Marquette
Window for Covid-19 rental assistance applications closes soon
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in...
Despite Western arms, Ukraine is outgunned in the east
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
UPDATE: 2 people identified in Marquette Menards incident
President Joe Biden said in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Monday that he's considering a gas tax...
Biden says he’s considering a gasoline tax holiday