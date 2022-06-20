Advertisement

Expect travel delays on CR 510 Monday, Tuesday

A Marquette County Road Commission truck driving through Ishpeming Township.
A Marquette County Road Commission truck driving through Ishpeming Township.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect intermittent delays on County Road 510 approximately 3.5 miles north of the end of the blacktop in Negaunee between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on June 20 and 21 for culvert replacements.

The Marquette County Road Commission is asking motorists to use an alternate route to avoid this area during this timeframe. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. For more information, call the road commission at 906-486- 4491.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
Do you recognize these people? Contact Marquette Co. Sheriff’s Office
Moose on the side of the road
Caution: Moose crossing gets busy across Upper Michigan
25lb crates of peaches cost $45.
Marquette gets peachy with Georgia peaches on sale

Latest News

Backpacking 42.2 miles of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
The Big Picture, Part 1
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
The Big Picture - Part 1
The Big Picture - Part 1
Heat Advisory
WLUC Weather 06.19.22