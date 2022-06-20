Expect travel delays on CR 510 Monday, Tuesday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Motorists can expect intermittent delays on County Road 510 approximately 3.5 miles north of the end of the blacktop in Negaunee between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on June 20 and 21 for culvert replacements.

The Marquette County Road Commission is asking motorists to use an alternate route to avoid this area during this timeframe. Your cooperation will be greatly appreciated. For more information, call the road commission at 906-486- 4491.

