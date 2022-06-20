Advertisement

Embers Credit Union takes part in ‘Light Up Communities Day’

Ember's Credit Union Habitat for Humanity build
Ember's Credit Union Habitat for Humanity build(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff from Embers Credit Union used their holiday to break a sweat for 17 different U.P. organizations.

Embers Chief Operating Officer David Black said there are over 130 employees who contributed.

“We’re in a three-county area so we’ve got Marquette, Escanaba, Alger County. We are volunteering at 17 different organizations including Habitat for Humanity here,” Black said.

The group who took part in the Habitat for Humanity build dug holes, poured concrete and started building porches.

“We had a couple of girls with saws and chisels getting ready to make porches. It’s been a good time but a lot of work, it’s a hot one today,” Black said.

Black said Embers Credit Union wants to provide more than just financial services to the community.

“We also have all this manpower and staff, when we get the opportunity to we try to get everybody out. we do this stuff all throughout the year but this is the first time we try to do it all at once and try to make an impact,” Black said.

Meantime, a group in Ishpeming built a garden for Birchview Elementary students with Partridge Creek Farms.

“It supports the community, it’s a great thing for the kids and I love the idea of farm to school. It teaches the kids the importance of sustainability of local food,” Embers Credit Union CEO Tom Blake said.

Blake said students will not only use produce from the garden, they will also tend to it.

“So the kids will actually work on the farms and all the food will go back to the school. Kids can take food home and it’s just been a great project,” Blake said.

Some other organizations Embers Credit Union volunteered for include Room at the Inn, Superior Watershed Partnership, and Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly.

