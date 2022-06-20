Advertisement

Downed power pole disrupts Houghton traffic

UPPCO is not disclosing any information about the closure at this time and says it has no estimate on any repairs
UPPCO did not have any information about its downed power lines.
UPPCO did not have any information about its downed power lines.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Police say traffic is disrupted near Maccines Drive in the City of Houghton. The corner is closed off there.

TV6 spoke to a Houghton Police officer who says it appeared that a pole may have snapped over. He added that there were powerlines on the ground.

At this time, residents should use caution and may try to avoid the area.

UPPCO declined to comment to TV6 with any more information and could not confirm any cause.

The representative also said there is no estimate of when power may be restored.

We will update this story when we receive any new information.

