The Big Picture, Part 1

TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson and three women backpack the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
In 2014, 400-500,000 people visited Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, in 2021 visitor numbers hit 1.3 million
By Elizabeth Peterson
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two weeks ago, TV6′s Elizabeth set out with three other women to hike the entire stretch of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. She wanted to tell the story of an area that has grown in popularity so quickly that the resources, the staff, the funding... it all simply can’t keep up.

In 2014, between 400-500,000 people visited Pictured Rocks. In 2021, visitor numbers hit 1.3 million.

In this series, Elizabeth will show you the impacts she found to the park, but she’ll also detail their backpacking experience.

Part 1 begins on their first day, hiking from Grand Sable Visitors Center to Hurricane River.

