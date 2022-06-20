Art Week Kicks off with Sunrise Poetry

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art week kicks off with it’s second annual Sunrise Poetry Reading.

Tiina Morin, the Art and Culture Center’s manager, joined a small crowd of people on the mouth of the Carp River to read a poem from Dr. Martin Reinhardt.

Tiina Morin reads an excerpt from Dr. Martin Reinhardt's poem.

Tiina said it’s going to be a great week full of art, dancing and music.

Tiina Morin talks about this week's events.

Tiina said Art Week is a great representation of what’s going in Marquette.

For more information about Art Week, visit mqtcompass.com.

