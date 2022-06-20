Advertisement

Art Week Kicks off with Sunrise Poetry

An early start to an art-filled week
Tiina Morin reads this year's poem for Sunrise Poetry.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art week kicks off with it’s second annual Sunrise Poetry Reading.

Tiina Morin, the Art and Culture Center’s manager, joined a small crowd of people on the mouth of the Carp River to read a poem from Dr. Martin Reinhardt.

Tiina Morin reads an excerpt from Dr. Martin Reinhardt's poem.

Tiina said it’s going to be a great week full of art, dancing and music.

Tiina Morin talks about this week's events.

Tiina said Art Week is a great representation of what’s going in Marquette.

For more information about Art Week, visit mqtcompass.com.

