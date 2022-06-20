Art Week kicks off in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week is officially underway in Marquette. Monday afternoon, families were down at the lake superior theater boathouse painting some rocks from Lake Superior.

The theme this year for Art Week is water and what it represents. The Theater Boathouse Owner says this is the first year it participated in art week and that it started off very well.

“My grand angel Petra said we’ve got to do rocks for Art Week because the theme is water and here we are right on the water with this lovely view, it just makes sense and it’s just been a really wonderful day and it’s so much fun to have not only the children but the adults down here painting rocks,” said Peggy Frazier, President of the Lake Superior Theater.

Art Week continues with a full week of events including studio tours, special exhibits and installations, an art stroll and special promotions.

