Advertisement

Art Week kicks off in Marquette

Kids painting rocks for Art Week
Kids painting rocks for Art Week(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Week is officially underway in Marquette. Monday afternoon, families were down at the lake superior theater boathouse painting some rocks from Lake Superior.

The theme this year for Art Week is water and what it represents. The Theater Boathouse Owner says this is the first year it participated in art week and that it started off very well.

“My grand angel Petra said we’ve got to do rocks for Art Week because the theme is water and here we are right on the water with this lovely view, it just makes sense and it’s just been a really wonderful day and it’s so much fun to have not only the children but the adults down here painting rocks,” said Peggy Frazier, President of the Lake Superior Theater.

Art Week continues with a full week of events including studio tours, special exhibits and installations, an art stroll and special promotions.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Glass smashed on a road
Negaunee man injured in car crash
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire
Heat Advisory
Heat indices over 100 possible Monday and Tuesday
The Marquette County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying these people.
UPDATE: 2 people identified in Marquette Menards incident

Latest News

UPPCO did not have any information about its downed power lines.
Downed power pole disrupts Houghton traffic
WLUC Weather 06.20.22
WLUC Forecast 06.20.22
Take your pet for a walk early in the morning or later in the evening so they don't burn their...
Keeping pets paws cool during the summer sizzle
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers