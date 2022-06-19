No injuries reported in Escanaba shed fire

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba Public Safety responded to a shed fire on the 600 block of Ludington Street on Saturday afternoon. The shed was fully engulfed and the shed was starting on fire.

The shed and everything inside was a total loss. The garage sustained heavy damage. Officers were on scene for an hour and a half.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Delta County Central Dispatch, City Electric, DTE and Rampart EMS.

