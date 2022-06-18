Advertisement

UP kids take flight at KI Sawyer with Young Eagles program

A young aviator waves from the co-pilot seat before she takes flight.
A young aviator waves from the co-pilot seat before she takes flight.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. kids took flight at KI Sawyer today.

The Experimental Aircraft Association’s Young Eagles program introduces kids to aviation. About 75 kids learned about air travel as they went on rides with local pilots. After their flight with a pilot, kids are eligible to join EAA and attend a private ground school for free.

The program exists to create aviation aficionados.

“What we’re trying to do is introduce the kids to aviation,” said Ted Kirkpatrick, Young Eagle coordinator. “We get them up close with a plane and a pilot and give them a little education on how an airplane flies and why it’s a good career to have. Not only as a pilot but as a maintenance mechanic or anything in the world of aviation. It’s really a first look for them.”

There will be another Young Eagles flight rally this fall.

