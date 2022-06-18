Marquette gets peachy with Georgia peaches on sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Things were rather peachy in Marquette this weekend.

Tree-Ripe Fruit sold pecans, pistachios, and peaches out of their truck Saturday. A line of people stretched across the Westwood Mall parking lot until Tree-Ripe Fruit sold almost 3.5 tons of peaches.

The fruit was on a tree in Georgia on Wednesday. By Saturday, it was spread around the U.P. in pies, cobblers, and tarts.

But how do they taste?

“Everything about it is just a whole other world,” said Tanner Spaude, Tree-Ripe Fruit route coordinator. “Until you have a real Georgia peach that is delivered to you within days of being harvested, I just don’t think you’ve had the complete peach experience.”

Tree-Ripe Fruit will be back at the Westwood Mall on Saturday, July 23.

